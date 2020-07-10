Wipro to announce Q1 results on 14 July

Following the result announcement post market trading hours, the senior management will discuss the company's performance for the quarter at 6:45 pm on 14 July.

On a consolidated basis, Wipro's net profit declined 5.29% to Rs 2,326.10 crore on 1.55% increase in revenue to Rs 15,711 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q3 December 2019. The company's IT services segment revenue was at $2,073.70 million in Q4, a decrease of 1% QoQ.

In previous quarter result Wipro said, Due to the uncertainty around the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not have visibility into the extent to which it will disrupt our operations, and we have decided to not provide revenue guidance for the quarter ending 30 June 2020. We anticipate that we will resume providing revenue guidance when we have increased certainty of both demand and supply side factors.

Shares of Wipro were up 0.38% at Rs 222.45 on BSE. Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

