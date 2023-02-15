Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.24% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.89% to Rs 10.48 croreNet profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries rose 64.24% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 47.89% to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.4820.11 -48 OPM %-5.344.57 -PBDT4.054.16 -3 PBT2.782.60 7 NP2.481.51 64
