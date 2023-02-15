Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 53.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.95% to Rs 31.20 croreNet profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem declined 53.99% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 31.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.2031.82 -2 OPM %15.1311.41 -PBDT2.633.79 -31 PBT0.952.28 -58 NP0.751.63 -54
