Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit declines 53.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.95% to Rs 31.20 crore

Net profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem declined 53.99% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.95% to Rs 31.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.31.2031.8215.1311.412.633.790.952.280.751.63

