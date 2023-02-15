Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 95.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.69% to Rs 72.13 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 95.85% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.69% to Rs 72.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.72.1390.956.8819.432.3615.060.5213.150.399.40

