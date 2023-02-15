JUST IN
HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 95.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.69% to Rs 72.13 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 95.85% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.69% to Rs 72.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales72.1390.95 -21 OPM %6.8819.43 -PBDT2.3615.06 -84 PBT0.5213.15 -96 NP0.399.40 -96

