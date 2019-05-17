Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 135.52% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 364.18 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 135.52% to Rs 162.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 364.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 371.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.85% to Rs 176.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 244.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 1407.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1353.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales364.18371.79 -2 1407.351353.84 4 OPM %40.7832.94 -38.9535.66 - PBDT241.09133.56 81 614.76477.18 29 PBT199.2591.82 117 446.36317.48 41 NP162.8469.14 136 176.40244.50 -28
