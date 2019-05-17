Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 135.52% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 364.18 crore

Net profit of rose 135.52% to Rs 162.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 364.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 371.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.85% to Rs 176.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 244.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 1407.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1353.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

364.18371.791407.351353.8440.7832.9438.9535.66241.09133.56614.76477.18199.2591.82446.36317.48162.8469.14176.40244.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)