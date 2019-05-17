JTEKT India standalone net profit rises 3.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 481.04 crore

Net profit of India rose 3.43% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 481.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 426.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.23% to Rs 68.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 1773.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1525.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

481.04426.131773.091525.3413.1214.3911.3312.7961.7359.21197.90180.5939.0536.56107.3088.6424.1223.3268.5657.50

