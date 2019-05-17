JUST IN
Business Standard

Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 67.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 4016.60 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 67.36% to Rs 455.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 272.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 4016.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3534.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.96% to Rs 1950.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 946.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 15385.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14202.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4016.603534.90 14 15385.1014202.80 8 OPM %20.3915.94 -20.6616.55 - PBDT877.70590.70 49 3426.802427.60 41 PBT590.50314.40 88 2292.001350.40 70 NP455.40272.10 67 1950.00946.80 106

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 16:07 IST

