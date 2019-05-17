Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 67.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 4016.60 crore

Net profit of rose 67.36% to Rs 455.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 272.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 4016.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3534.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.96% to Rs 1950.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 946.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 15385.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14202.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

