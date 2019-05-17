National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 53.44% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 30.58% to Rs 68.89 crore

Net profit of declined 53.44% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.58% to Rs 68.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.88% to Rs 153.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.40% to Rs 401.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 305.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

68.8999.24401.50305.5533.6958.2456.3247.3728.4960.54244.50154.3626.2058.26235.27145.1717.3737.31153.0395.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)