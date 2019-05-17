National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 53.44% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.58% to Rs 68.89 croreNet profit of National Peroxide declined 53.44% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.58% to Rs 68.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.88% to Rs 153.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.40% to Rs 401.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 305.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales68.8999.24 -31 401.50305.55 31 OPM %33.6958.24 -56.3247.37 - PBDT28.4960.54 -53 244.50154.36 58 PBT26.2058.26 -55 235.27145.17 62 NP17.3737.31 -53 153.0395.12 61
