Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Q4 net up 19.82% at Rs 1,408.49 cr
IPL 2019: Bajaj Finserv is back with the second phase of #EMINetworkPowerplay contest
Bajaj Finance shares jump 4 pc after Q4 earnings
Bajaj Finance Q4 net profit surges 50 pc to Rs 1,114 cr
Bajaj Auto third-quarter profit jumps nearly 16 percent
-
Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 7225.20 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto rose 19.82% to Rs 1408.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1175.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 7225.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6650.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.80% to Rs 4927.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4218.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 29567.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24700.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7225.206650.81 9 29567.2524700.30 20 OPM %16.0820.01 -16.8419.58 - PBDT1697.591777.20 -4 6879.276280.21 10 PBT1636.761689.31 -3 6613.585965.41 11 NP1408.491175.47 20 4927.614218.95 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU