Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 7225.20 crore

Net profit of rose 19.82% to Rs 1408.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1175.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 7225.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6650.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.80% to Rs 4927.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4218.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 29567.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24700.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

