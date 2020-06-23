Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 138.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.73% to Rs 18.14 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 138.71% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.73% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.53% to Rs 6.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.27% to Rs 58.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

18.1426.5758.4977.232.4815.0917.2720.901.281.229.1916.421.030.998.2215.471.480.626.9412.29

