Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 138.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.73% to Rs 18.14 croreNet profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 138.71% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.73% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.53% to Rs 6.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.27% to Rs 58.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.1426.57 -32 58.4977.23 -24 OPM %2.4815.09 -17.2720.90 - PBDT1.281.22 5 9.1916.42 -44 PBT1.030.99 4 8.2215.47 -47 NP1.480.62 139 6.9412.29 -44
