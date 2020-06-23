JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 138.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.73% to Rs 18.14 crore

Net profit of Trejhara Solutions rose 138.71% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.73% to Rs 18.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.53% to Rs 6.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.27% to Rs 58.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.1426.57 -32 58.4977.23 -24 OPM %2.4815.09 -17.2720.90 - PBDT1.281.22 5 9.1916.42 -44 PBT1.030.99 4 8.2215.47 -47 NP1.480.62 139 6.9412.29 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 16:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU