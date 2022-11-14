Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 53.30% to Rs 4.46 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.30% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.469.55-2.027.850.291.140.231.090.240.36

