Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 53.30% to Rs 4.46 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.30% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.469.55 -53 OPM %-2.027.85 -PBDT0.291.14 -75 PBT0.231.09 -79 NP0.240.36 -33

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 12:51 IST

