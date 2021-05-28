Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 PAT grows 21% to Rs 65 cr

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 56.18% in the December 2020 quarter
TCS, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors in focus
Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 20.78% in the March 2021 quarter
Adani Ports Q4 PAT soars 285% YoY to Rs 1288 cr
Ramco Systems partners with Malaysian conglomerate MMC Corporation Berhad
-
On a consolidated basis, Gujarat Pipavav Port reported 20.78% jump in net profit to Rs 65.39 crore on 19.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 193.43 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax spurted 9.17% to Rs 90.19 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 82.61 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings was declared post trading hours yesterday, 27 May 2021.
During the financial year, Gujarat Pipavav Port's net profit dropped 30.51% to Rs 221.95 crore on 0.26% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 733.46 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.40 per share on the equity share capital.
Gujarat Pipavav Port is engaged in providing port handling and marine services for container cargo, bulk cargo, and LPG cargo.
The scrip fell 2.55% to currently trade at Rs 105 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU