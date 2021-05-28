Gujarat Pipavav Port Q4 PAT grows 21% to Rs 65 cr

On a consolidated basis, Gujarat Pipavav Port reported 20.78% jump in net profit to Rs 65.39 crore on 19.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 193.43 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax spurted 9.17% to Rs 90.19 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 82.61 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings was declared post trading hours yesterday, 27 May 2021.

During the financial year, Gujarat Pipavav Port's net profit dropped 30.51% to Rs 221.95 crore on 0.26% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 733.46 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.40 per share on the equity share capital.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is engaged in providing port handling and marine services for container cargo, bulk cargo, and LPG cargo.

The scrip fell 2.55% to currently trade at Rs 105 on the BSE.

