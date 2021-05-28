Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 265.85 points or 1.66% at 16328.39 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.33%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.3%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.11%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.79%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.09%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.04%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.75%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.64%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.37%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 335.71 or 0.66% at 51450.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 108.2 points or 0.71% at 15446.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 138.26 points or 0.59% at 23729.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.85 points or 0.58% at 7469.19.

On BSE,1601 shares were trading in green, 877 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

