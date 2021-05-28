Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 135.44 points or 2.11% at 6566.44 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 5.15%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.33%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.3%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.23%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 2.01%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.87%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.19%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.09%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.04%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 3.53%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 0.84%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.48%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 335.71 or 0.66% at 51450.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 108.2 points or 0.71% at 15446.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 138.26 points or 0.59% at 23729.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.85 points or 0.58% at 7469.19.

On BSE,1601 shares were trading in green, 877 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

