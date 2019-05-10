Gujarat Poly Electronics approval to sell surplus land

JUST IN
On 10 May 2019

The Board of Directors of Gujarat Poly Electronics have approved to sell surplus land at Industrial Plot B-17/P at Gandhinagar Electronics Estate, Gandhinagar, forapproximate value of Rs. 6.30 crores, subject to tax, after obtaining all statutory and regulatory approvals from the concerned authorities and signing the definitive documents in this regard.

