NIIT executes Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for sale of shareholding

On 06 April 2019NIIT, part of Promoter/ Promoter Group has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 06 April 2019 with Hulst B.V. (Purchaser) and NIIT Technologies (NTL) for sale of its entire shareholding comprising 1,44,93,480 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each in equity share capital of NTL to Hulst B.V. (Purchaser) as per the terms and conditions stated in the Share Purchase Agreement. Simultaneously, the remaining Promoter/ Promoter Group of NTL have also executed separate share purchase agreements for sale of their entire shareholding comprising 43,54,638 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each (aggregating to 6.94% as on date on fully diluted basis) to the Purchaser.
