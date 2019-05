NIIT executes Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for sale of shareholding

On 06 April 2019

NIIT, part of Promoter/ Group has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 06 April 2019 with (Purchaser) and Technologies (NTL) for sale of its entire shareholding comprising 1,44,93,480 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each in equity share capital of NTL to (Purchaser) as per the terms and conditions stated in the Share Purchase Agreement. Simultaneously, the remaining Promoter/ Group of NTL have also executed separate share purchase agreements for sale of their entire shareholding comprising 43,54,638 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each (aggregating to 6.94% as on date on fully diluted basis) to the Purchaser.

