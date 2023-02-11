JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Gujarat Sidhee Cement standalone net profit declines 36.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.20% to Rs 223.06 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Sidhee Cement declined 36.49% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.20% to Rs 223.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 178.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales223.06178.17 25 OPM %3.596.19 -PBDT8.1210.80 -25 PBT5.098.16 -38 NP3.295.18 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU