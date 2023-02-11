Gujarat Sidhee Cement standalone net profit declines 36.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 25.20% to Rs 223.06 croreNet profit of Gujarat Sidhee Cement declined 36.49% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.20% to Rs 223.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 178.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales223.06178.17 25 OPM %3.596.19 -PBDT8.1210.80 -25 PBT5.098.16 -38 NP3.295.18 -36
