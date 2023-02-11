V2 Retail consolidated net profit declines 24.17% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.32% to Rs 239.66 croreNet profit of V2 Retail declined 24.17% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 239.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 238.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales239.66238.89 0 OPM %15.9116.69 -PBDT30.1031.86 -6 PBT12.5016.78 -26 NP9.3212.29 -24
