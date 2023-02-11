V2 Retail consolidated net profit declines 24.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.32% to Rs 239.66 crore

Net profit of V2 Retail declined 24.17% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 239.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 238.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.239.66238.8915.9116.6930.1031.8612.5016.789.3212.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)