Indiabulls Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 236.98 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.80% to Rs 133.00 crore

Net Loss of Indiabulls Real Estate reported to Rs 236.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 87.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 58.80% to Rs 133.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 322.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.133.00322.82-184.54-17.49-233.44-52.57-236.46-55.43-236.98-87.22

