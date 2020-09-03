Board of Manappuram Finance approves NCD issue of Rs 100 cr

-
At meeting held on 03 September 2020The Board of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on 03 September 2020 approved the issuance of the Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected - Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures for Rs.50 crore with an option to retain over subscription upto Rs 50 crore aggregating to Rs.100 crore on private placement route.
