Board of Manappuram Finance approves NCD issue of Rs 100 cr

At meeting held on 03 September 2020

The Board of Manappuram Finance at its meeting held on 03 September 2020 approved the issuance of the Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected - Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures for Rs.50 crore with an option to retain over subscription upto Rs 50 crore aggregating to Rs.100 crore on private placement route.

