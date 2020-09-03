JSPL consolidated sales rise 38%, production up 21% in Aug'20

Jindal Steel & Power has recorded a 38% (YoY) growth in consolidated Steel Sales (Inc. Pig iron) with 8,36,000 tonnes in August 2020 against Consolidated Steel sales of 6,06,000 tonnes in the previous year. JSPL's Consolidated Steel Production (Inc. Pig iron) stood at 8,25,000 tonnes with a growth rate of 21% (YoY) in comparison to 6,81,000 tonnes of Consolidated Steel production in the previous year.

JSPL's standalone Steel Production rises by 18% (YoY) with 6,25,000 tonnes (Inc.

Pig iron) in August 2020 in comparison to 5,29,000 tonnes of Steel production in the previous year. JSPL's standalone sales (Inc. Pig iron) also increase by 37% (YoY) with 6,82,000 tonnes in August 2020 as compared to 4,96,000 tonnes of standalone steel production in the previous year.

Steel Exports contributed to 42% of the total sales volumes. JSPL's Barbil Pellet plant achieved the best-ever production of 7,00,600 tonnes of pellets in the month of August 2020, which is the highest ever monthly production figure since its inception.

