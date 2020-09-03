GoI proposes Employee OFS of 5.02 lakh shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Employee Offer for Sale

Employee OFS remain opens from 04 September to 09 September

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that in accordance with the Department of Investment and Public Assets Management, Ministry of Finance, Government of India approval letter dated 31 August, 2020, the President of India acting through Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Government of India proposes to offer 5,02,462 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the Eligible Employees of the Company at a discounted price of Rs. 950.95 per equity share (i.e. price at a discount 5% discount to the issue/discovered price (cut off price) i.e. Rs. 1001.00 per equity shares), in the offer for sale of equity shares of the Company carried out by the President of India acting through Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Government of India on 27 & 28 August, 2020.

This Offer for Sale will remain open from 4 September, 2020 (10:00 AM) to 9 September, 2020 (05:00 PM) (both days inclusive).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)