Tata Power's Strategic Engineering Division wins Rs 490 cr order from MoD

Capital Market 

Tata Power Company announced that the Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the Company has signed the Pinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher Rocket System is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system.

The order is worth approx. Rs 490 crore.

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 16:09 IST

