Tata Power's Strategic Engineering Division wins Rs 490 cr order from MoD

Tata Power Company announced that the Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the Company has signed the Pinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher Rocket System is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system.
The order is worth approx. Rs 490 crore.
