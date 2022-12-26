Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals receives affirmation in credit ratings

From India Ratings and Research

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Fund based working capital limits - IND AA+

Non fund based working capital limits - IND AA+

Short term debt programme - IND A1+

Commercial paper - IND A1+

