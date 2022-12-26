JUST IN
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals receives affirmation in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From India Ratings and Research

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Fund based working capital limits - IND AA+
Non fund based working capital limits - IND AA+
Short term debt programme - IND A1+
Commercial paper - IND A1+

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 18:45 IST

