NTPC signs MoU with Maire Tecnimont Group

For developing a commercial scale green methanol production facility

NTPC has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Tecnimont, Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, Italy.

The objective of the MOU is to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial scale green methanol production facility at a NTPC project in India.

The green methanol project involves capturing carbon from NTPC power plants and converting it into a green fuel. Green methanol has a wide range of applications, including serving as a base material for the chemical industry, storing renewable electricity, and even as a transportation fuel. It is also considered as a substitute fuel for maritime fuel applications.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 18:08 IST

