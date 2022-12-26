JUST IN
Nifty ends above 18,000 mark; media stocks edge higher

Muthoot Finance allots 11,045 equity shares under ESOP
G R Infraprojects completes road project in Madhya Pradesh

G R Infraprojects announced that the project gConstruction of Eight Lane access]controlled Expressway carriageway from Kamliya village to Kandarwasa village of Ratlam district (Ch. 572+220 to Ch. 602+420; design Ch. 119+800 to Ch.150+000) section of Delhi]Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH]148N) on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Madhya Pradeshh has been completed.

The Completion certificate has been issued by the Authorityfs Engineer on 26th December 2022 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from 20 December 2022.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 18:05 IST

