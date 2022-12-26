Muthoot Finance allots 11,045 equity shares under ESOP

Muthoot Finance has allotted 11,045 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each under Muthoot ESOP 2013.

Post allotment, the Company's paid-up capital will be increased from Rs. 4,01,43,62,510 consisting of 40,14,36,251 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 4,01,44,72,960 consisting of 40,14,47,296 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

