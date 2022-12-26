Muthoot Finance allots 11,045 equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
Muthoot Finance tumbles after Q1 PAT slips 17% YoY to Rs 802 cr
Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 1.28%, rises for third straight session
Home First Finance Company allots 9083 equity shares under ESOP
Home First Finance Company allots 9,075 equity shares under ESOP
Muthoot Finance infuses equity capital of Rs 110 cr in Belstar
-
Post allotment, the Company's paid-up capital will be increased from Rs. 4,01,43,62,510 consisting of 40,14,36,251 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 4,01,44,72,960 consisting of 40,14,47,296 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU