Gujarat State Fertilizers to sell its products on AgroStar

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals' Sardar Brand Agri products are now available on AgroStar, an exclusive agri inputs e-commerce platform, to help farmers by providing a complete range of agri solutions.

Continuous improvement in company's product portfolio along with success in creating solutions for farmers has led to the Company's unique position in the agri-business.

To further support the farmers and ease their purchasing experience, Sardar Brand agri inputs will now be available on the AgroStar Website and App.

AgroStar currently operates in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh and has over 5 Lakh farmers on its digital platform. Farmers in these states can avail agri solutions for their entire crop life-cycle with a simple "missed call" or through its Android app, which is amongst the highest rated farming focused apps in the country.

