NHPC incorporates JV Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation

On 01 June 2021NHPC has incorporated a Joint Venture Company with Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDCL) with equity participation of 51:49 respectively, in the name of Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation having Corporate Identity Number (CIN): U40105JK2021GOI012380 with the Registrar of Companies, Jammu & Kashmir, on 1 June 2021 (Certificate of Incorporation received on 04.06.2021) for implementation of Ratle Hydro-electric Project (850 MW) in the Chenab River Basin situated at the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
