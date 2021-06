Board of Steel Exchange India allots 76.92 lakh equity shares on conversion of loans

On 04 June 2021

The Board of Steel Exchange India on 04 June 2021 has approved the allotment of 76,92,306 equity shares of Rs.10/- each on a preferential basis to the promoters by way of conversion of unsecured loans, at a price of Rs.39/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs.29/- per Equity Share) on Preferential basis.

Consequent to the said allotment the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands at 88,08,11,770 comprising of 8,80,81,177 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

