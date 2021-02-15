Gujarat State Petronet Ltd Slips 1.59%

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has added 8.84% over last one month compared to 1.45% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 6.12% rise in the SENSEX

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd fell 1.59% today to trade at Rs 229.6. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.45% to quote at 14738.79. The index is down 1.45 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 1.08% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd lost 1.01% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 4.65 % over last one year compared to the 26.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has added 8.84% over last one month compared to 1.45% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 6.12% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7288 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 246.7 on 17 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 146 on 24 Mar 2020.

