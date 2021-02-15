Bharti Airtel schedules board meet to discuss strategic plans

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel spurts on receiving approvals for downstream investments
Airtel Africa Q2 net profit declines 8.8%
Board of Bharti Airtel to consider financing strategies
Bharti Airtel spurts after Q2 earnings; ARPU rises to Rs 162
Bharti Airtel gallops as MSCI plan to raise weightage in Feb review
-
Bharti Airtel has scheduled a board meeting on 17 February 2021 to discuss future strategic plans and reorganisation of shareholding framework of its subsidiaries.
Bharti Airtel informed that the board is slated to meet to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganization of shareholding framework of subsidiary company(ies) which may result in consolidation/ acquisition of shares of subsidiary company(ies), the consideration of which may be discharged through issuance of equity shares of the company on a preferential basis and/ or cash.
The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 12 February 2021. Shares of Bharti Airtel fell 1.98% to settle at Rs 586.55 on Friday.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 623 on 04 February 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 381.05 on 19 March 2020.
Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU