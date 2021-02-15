Bharti Airtel schedules board meet to discuss strategic plans

Bharti Airtel has scheduled a board meeting on 17 February 2021 to discuss future strategic plans and reorganisation of shareholding framework of its subsidiaries.

Bharti Airtel informed that the board is slated to meet to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganization of shareholding framework of subsidiary company(ies) which may result in consolidation/ acquisition of shares of subsidiary company(ies), the consideration of which may be discharged through issuance of equity shares of the company on a preferential basis and/ or cash.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 12 February 2021. Shares of Bharti Airtel fell 1.98% to settle at Rs 586.55 on Friday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 623 on 04 February 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 381.05 on 19 March 2020.

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)