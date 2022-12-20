Gyscoal Alloys approves terms of rights issue

Gyscoal Alloys has approved the terms of the proposed rights issue as follows:

Issue Size: 17,88,51,382 Fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 2.75 each at Rs.1 per share aggregating to Rs. 491841303.25

Issue Price: Rs. 2.75 per Equity Share

Ratio: 110 Equity Shares for Every 100 Equity Shares held

Issue Opening Date: Monday, 02 January 2023 On-Market Renunciation Date: Monday, 09 January 2022 Issue Closing Date: Thursday, 12 January 2022

