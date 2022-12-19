Uno Minda invests Rs 15.30 cr in subsidiary - Minda Katolec Electronics Services

Uno Minda has invested a sum of Rs 15.30 crore to acquire 1,53,00,000 equity shares offered and issued by Minda Katolec Electronics Services (MKESPL), a subsidiary of the company, on rights basis.

MKESPL has completed the allotment of equity shares on 17 December 2022. The shareholding of the company in MKESPL remains unchanged at 51%.

