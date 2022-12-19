Balrampur Chini Mills commences commercial production of enhanced distillery capacity

Balrampur Chini Mills has on 19 December 2022 commenced commercial production of Rectified Spirit / Industrial Alcohol for the additional capacity of 170 KLPD at Balrmapur Unit.

With the said addition, the total distillation capacity of the Company now stands at 1050 KLPD.

Further the modernisation and upgradation of Sugar Factories also stands completed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)