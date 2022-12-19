Balrampur Chini Mills commences commercial production of enhanced distillery capacity

-
ALSO READ
Balrampur Chini Mills commences production of industrial alcohol at new distillery at Maizapur unit
Balrampur Chini commences industrial alcohol production
Balrampur Chini Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Balrampur Chini gallops as board to mull buyback
Dwarikesh Sugar spurts on commissioning 175 kl per day distillery
-
With the said addition, the total distillation capacity of the Company now stands at 1050 KLPD.
Further the modernisation and upgradation of Sugar Factories also stands completed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU