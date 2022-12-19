IDFC First Bank allots 28.32 equity shares under ESOS

JUST IN
IDFC First Bank approved the allotment of 28,32,120 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10/- each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of Stock Options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 62,33,86,08,720/- comprising of 6,23,38,60,872 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 62,36,69,29,920 /- comprising of 6,23,66,92,992 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 17:30 IST

