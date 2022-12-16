Gyscoal Alloys plans to ramp up its capacity and resume exports

-
ALSO READ
Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit declines 81.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 88.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Shah Alloys consolidated net profit declines 92.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 35.49% in the June 2022 quarter
Maithan Alloys Q1 PAT jumps 95% YoY
-
Following removal of export duty on steel productsGyscoal Alloys announced its plans to ramp up production capacity and resume export of its steel products following the removal of 15% export duty on steel exports.
The Government of India has cut export duty on steel products and iron ore to nil with effect from 19 November 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU