Gyscoal Alloys plans to ramp up its capacity and resume exports

Following removal of export duty on steel products

Gyscoal Alloys announced its plans to ramp up production capacity and resume export of its steel products following the removal of 15% export duty on steel exports.

The Government of India has cut export duty on steel products and iron ore to nil with effect from 19 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)