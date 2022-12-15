JUST IN
EKI Energy Services allots 2707 equity shares under ESOP

EKI Energy Services has allotted 2707 equity shares under ESOP on 15 December 2022.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 27,50,25,500 comprising of 2,75,02,550 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 27,50,52,570 comprising of 2,75,05,257 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

Thu, December 15 2022. 19:06 IST

