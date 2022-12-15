-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Foods to acquire Reckitt's manufacturing unit at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh
Hindustan Foods to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's Baddi-based plant
Hindustan Foods to foray contract manufacturing with acquisition of Reckitt's Baddi unit
Glenmark Pharma slips as USFDA issues import alert on Baddi plant
Glenmark Pharma says USFDA issues Form 483 observations for co's formulation facility
-
Upon completion, this acquisition will further enhance HFL's offerings in the OTC Healthcare and Wellness segment.
The manufacturing facility is into manufacturing of vast variety of OTC health and wellness products and skin creams including some of Reckitt's key products.
It is a state-of-the art facility with modern equipment and machinery and at par with global standards and adheres to the US FDA & MHRA, Russia GMP norms.
All employees pertaining to the Sale Business as defined under BTA will be transferred to HFL as part of the acquisition with continuity of employment. Upon Completion, HFL would manufacture various products for Reckitt and its affiliates in India and abroad. The acquisition also provides HFL an opportunity to leverage idle capacity for better utilization and incremental profits.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU