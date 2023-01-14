JUST IN
H G Infra bags LoA from DMRC

Capital Market 

H G Infra Engineering announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to construct 3.512 km of elevated viaduct and four elevated stations for phase-IV of Delhi MRTS.

The company's bid project cost is Rs 412.11 crore and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 398.63 crore.

The order entails part design and construction of elevated viaduct and four elevated stations viz. Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi & Mangolpuri. The said order is to be executed within 24 months.

H.G. Infra Engineering is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.

The scrip was down 0.12% to settle at Rs 667.15 on Friday, 13 January 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 14:43 IST

