H.G. Infra Engineering bags NHAI road project in Haryana

H. G.

Infra Engineering has been declared, L-1 for new HAM project under NHAI for construction of proposed Bypass (design length 24.0 kin)- Mandi to section of NH-11 from km 43.445 to km 56.900 (design length 14.0 kin) as an Economic Corridor-Feeder route in the state of on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The company's bid price for the project is Rs 952.11 crore.

