H.G. Infra Engineering bags NHAI road project in Haryana

Infra Engineering has been declared, L-1 for new HAM project under NHAI for construction of proposed Narnaul Bypass (design length 24.0 kin)-Ateli Mandi to Narnaul section of NH-11 from km 43.445 to km 56.900 (design length 14.0 kin) as an Economic Corridor-Feeder route in the state of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The company's bid price for the project is Rs 952.11 crore.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 17:30 IST

