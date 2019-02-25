H.G. Infra Engineering bags NHAI road project in Haryana

-
Infra Engineering has been declared, L-1 for new HAM project under NHAI for construction of proposed Narnaul Bypass (design length 24.0 kin)-Ateli Mandi to Narnaul section of NH-11 from km 43.445 to km 56.900 (design length 14.0 kin) as an Economic Corridor-Feeder route in the state of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The company's bid price for the project is Rs 952.11 crore.
