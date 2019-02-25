JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tejas Networks launches World's First Ultra-Converged Broadband Product

Risks rising in corporate debt market: OECD
Business Standard

Infosys offers new services with 5G technology for CSPs and enterprises

Capital Market 

Infosys announced the launch of new service offerings that will help enterprises imagine and create new economies with 5G technology, while simultaneously helping communication service providers accelerate and monetize their 5G network deployment.

Infosys' newly established 5G Living Labs in five global locations - (Bengaluru, Richardson, Indianapolis, Frankfurt and Melbourne) will help ideate and bring these new economies to life.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements