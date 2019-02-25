-
ALSO READ
Sterlite Tech Becomes O-RAN Alliance Contributor to Build Near Real-time Controllers for 5G
Sterlite Tech Wins MahaNet Citizen Network Project in Maharashtra
Sterlite Tech leverages Red Hat technology to enable programmable networks of the future
Tejas Networks Wins Rs. 111 Crore Order for Indian Navy's Communication Network From Sterlite Technologies Limited
Sterlite Tech Accelerates Digital Reinvention With Programmable Networks of Future at AfricaCom 2018
-
Sterlite Technologies will be contributing to the O-RAN Alliance, a global carrier-led consortium that promotes software-based, extensible Radio Access Network (RAN).
Building on a foundation of virtualised network elements and standardised interfaces that fully embrace higher levels of embedded intelligence and openness, Sterlite Tech will contribute to and leverage reference designs developed by the O-RAN Alliance, such as their open-source code to build a near real-time controller and distributed units, with white box hardware.
Sterlite Tech will work with the community to develop curated and hardened O-RAN based solutions.
They will also contribute code and results from field trials for 5G technology. The Company's plans include testing these solutions at Sterlite Networks, a fully operational carrier-neutral telecommunications network, to establish field readiness in a carrier-grade environment. This unique approach will help Sterlite Tech's carrier customers ascertain certification and conformance to the O-RAN Alliance specifications and accelerate their time to market.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU