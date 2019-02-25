JUST IN
Sterlite Tech becomes O-RAN Alliance Contributor

Capital Market 

Sterlite Technologies will be contributing to the O-RAN Alliance, a global carrier-led consortium that promotes software-based, extensible Radio Access Network (RAN).

Building on a foundation of virtualised network elements and standardised interfaces that fully embrace higher levels of embedded intelligence and openness, Sterlite Tech will contribute to and leverage reference designs developed by the O-RAN Alliance, such as their open-source code to build a near real-time controller and distributed units, with white box hardware.

Sterlite Tech will work with the community to develop curated and hardened O-RAN based solutions.

They will also contribute code and results from field trials for 5G technology. The Company's plans include testing these solutions at Sterlite Networks, a fully operational carrier-neutral telecommunications network, to establish field readiness in a carrier-grade environment. This unique approach will help Sterlite Tech's carrier customers ascertain certification and conformance to the O-RAN Alliance specifications and accelerate their time to market.

Mon, February 25 2019. 17:08 IST

