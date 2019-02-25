Tejas Networks launches World's First Ultra-Converged Broadband Product

JUST IN
Tejas Networks announced the launch of its innovative, ultra-converged broadband access/edge product family which delivers wireline as well as wireless broadband services from a single integrated platform.

The new broadband product family was unveiled by Anshu Prakash, Additional Secretary, Department of Telecom, Government of India at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona.

The TJ1400 ultra-converged broadband product family provides an unmatched integration of multiple broadband access technologies: gigabit fiber broadband (GPON/NG-PON), fixed wireless broadband (4G/LTE eNodeB upgradable to 5G) and GE/10GE/100GE Business Ethernet services (CE2.0 certified) in highly compact, modular and energy-efficient platforms. In addition, the TJ1400 family also converges advanced packet transport technologies including OTN, PTN/MPLS-TP, Carrier Ethernet and IP to serve as a unified delivery platform for mobile backhaul, wholesale, enterprise and residential broadband services.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 16:00 IST

