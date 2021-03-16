H G Infra Engineering gains on bagging order from NTPC

-
H G Infra Engineering rose 1.77% to Rs 286.95 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 122.38 crore from NTPC.
The order is for transportation of 26.41 lakh Cu.M. of pond ash from NTPC Ramagundam to NHAI-PIU-Mancherial road construction project, the design length of which is 42 KM. The project has to be completed within 15 months.
The announcement was made during market hours today, 16 March 2021.
H.G. Infra Engineering is an infrastructure construction, development and management company. The main business includes providing engineering-procurement-and-construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertaking civil construction and related infrastructure projects.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 102.27% to Rs 67.76 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 33.50 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased by 31.37% YoY to Rs 750.74 crore.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 32.77% while the benchmark Sensex has added 5.52% during the same period.
