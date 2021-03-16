Volumes spurt at Tata Communications Ltd counter

Tata Communications Ltd registered volume of 50.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.89 lakh shares

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 March 2021.

Tata Communications Ltd registered volume of 50.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.89 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.97% to Rs.1,242.50. Volumes stood at 4.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 31.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.13% to Rs.337.95. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 53.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.28 lakh shares. The stock lost 19.99% to Rs.103.85. Volumes stood at 23.76 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 39.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.41% to Rs.226.85. Volumes stood at 8.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd witnessed volume of 5.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.01% to Rs.2,506.55. Volumes stood at 2.65 lakh shares in the last session.

