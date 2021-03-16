Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 142.94 points or 1.02% at 13935.49 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.76%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.73%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.59%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.31%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.08%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.06%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.73%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.28%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 0.37%), turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 57.02 or 0.11% at 50452.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.7 points or 0.04% at 14936.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 40.7 points or 0.19% at 21136.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.76 points or 0.16% at 6944.84.

On BSE,1446 shares were trading in green, 1433 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)