HAL and Rolls-Royce partner for Make-in-India Adour engine parts

Hindustan Aeronautics and Rolls-Royce have signed an agreement for Make-in-India Adour engine parts to support Rolls-Royce's international defence customer base.

Through this partnership, Rolls-Royce aims to strengthen the ecosystem for Adour engines in India by building on HAL's existing capabilities for manufacturing and supporting the Adour engines for Indian customers over several decades.

This follows the MoU signed by Rolls-Royce and HAL during the Aero India 2021 to establish an Authorized Maintenance Centre for Adour at HAL to support international military customers and operators.

