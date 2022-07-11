HAL, Safran ink pact to develop new helicopter engines

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a new joint venture intended to develop helicopter engines.

Both the companies will establish a new aero-engine company in India, dedicated to the development, production, sales and support of helicopter engines. One of its main objectives will be to meet the requirements of HAL and Ministry of Defence's future helicopters, including the 13-ton Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH).

HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines already have multiple partnerships, including the Shakti engine, which powers HAL-produced helicopters, including the Dhruv, Rudra and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). The Ardiden 1 U variant also powers the new light utility helicopter (LUH). More than 500 Shakti engines have already been produced, said HAL.

Through HE-MRO joint venture in Goa, HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines will also provide MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) services for TM333 and Shakti engines in service with Indian Armed Forces. It will be operational by the end of the year 2023.

Madhavan, CMD of HAL said, "Safran Helicopter Engines has been our valued partner for several decades. We now look forward to utilize this opportunity to leverage HAL's experience in manufacturing of more than 15 types of aircraft and helicopter engines to jointly co-develop and manufacture engine with immediate focus on IMRH and its naval variant the deck based multi role helicopter (DBMRH). This partnership will involve and utilize the Indian Defence manufacturing ecosystem within India"

Franck Saudo, CEO at Safran Helicopter Engines commented, "The creation of this new joint venture marks a turning point in our relationship with HAL and the Indian MoD with the development and production of a new generation of helicopter engine. We are proud to further expand our structuring partnership with HAL, which began more than 50 years ago, and which was recently illustrated with the development and production of the Shakti engine and the inauguration of our joint venture Helicopter Engines MRO Pvt Limited (HE-MRO). With a fleet of over 1,000 engines, India's Armed Forces are one of the largest operators of Safran-designed helicopter engines".

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 75.15% stake in company.

The company reported 90.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,105.17 crore on 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 11,561.13 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip rose 0.63% to currently trade at Rs 1,752 on the BSE.

