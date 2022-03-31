Hindustan Aeronautics gains on bagging order for 15 combat helicopters

-
ALSO READ
HAL to supply 15 Light Combat Helicopters to Indian Airforce and Army
Bharat Electronics bags order worth Rs 2,400 cr from Hindustan Aeronautics
Olectra Greentech gains on bagging order for e-buses
GOCL Corp soars on bagging Rs 592 cr order from Coal India
JBM Auto soars on bagging order for 200 EV buses from DTC
-
Hindustan Aeronautics rose 1.32% to Rs 1422.90 after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).The company secured order from CCS for procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Limited Series Production at an estimated cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore.
Out of the fifteen helicopters ordered, ten are for the Indian Air Force (IAF) while five are for the Army.
Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Limited Series Production is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured modern combat helicopter. Since Light Combat Helicopters are already in the import embargo list, production of the LCH will reduce import dependence for combat helicopters.
HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 75.15% stake in company.
The PSU company's consolidated net profit surged 9.4 % to Rs 933.38 crore on a 8.6 % increase in net sales to Rs 5891.90 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU